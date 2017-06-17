'Despicable Me 3' Review: How the Minions Saved the Film

Highly advertised as quite possibly the best installment of the title's series, "Despicable Me 3" garners mixed reviews from critics. Steve Carell's character, Gru, was set to interact with his long-lost twin Dru, while dealing with the minions' revolt. As exciting as that may have sounded, it seems that "Despicable Me 3" was just pushing it too far.

Facebook/DespicableMe"Despicable Me 3" stars Steve Carell as twins Gru and Dru.

It is understandable that the makers of "Despicable Me" would want to create a sequel and a third installment. Merchandise sold fast, considering the reputation of the minions and their antics. Gru is a well-loved villain and his daughters allowed the audience to see what it means to go through a hard life at such a young age. As a result, many thought "Despicable Me" would follow through and recover from the arguably noticeable failures of the sequel. Unfortunately, that may not be the case.

According to a review by Rappler, "Despicable Me 3" is the film that one would want to see if the goal is to watch something that looks like the producers and creators finally ran out of ideas, and instead of coming up with something entirely new, they decided to patch in whatever could fit. Although the review may sound harsh, it is still a valid point given the fact that there were so many things happening in the movie.

Meanwhile, news.com.au pointed out that the minions carried most of the film. It was tiring to watch Gru and Dru go at it, and there were jokes that may have been overused in an attempt to keep the film hilarious. However, it seems that "Despicable Me 3" helped in establishing how the minions are important in the film and how they play a part in the life of Gru and his family.

"Despicable Me 3" is now in theaters.