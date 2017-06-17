'Destiny 2' Latest News: PS4 Content to Arrive on PC, Xbox One in 2018

Game developer Bungie will be offering exclusive content on upcoming video game "Destiny 2" to PlayStation 4 (PS4) users. And so far, it has been revealed that an exclusive Strike, sniper rifle and ship will be coming in the way of those who will be playing the game on the PS4 platform. However, the gaming company has clarified that this content will also be coming to other platforms but at a later date.

(Photo: Facebook/DestinyTheGame)A promotional photo for the video game "Destiny 2."

The news comes straight from Luke Smith, the director of "Destiny 2." Smith took to Twitter to say that the PlayStation exclusive content of the "Destiny" sequel will be making its way to the Xbox One and PC sometime next year.

"Destiny 2's PlayStation exclusive content will arrive on Xbox One and PC in 2018," Smith wrote on Twitter.

Destiny 2's PlayStation exclusive content will arrive on Xbox One and PC in 2018. — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) June 15, 2017

The developer previously mentioned that the exclusive content will remain as such for PS4 until at least in the fall of 2018. And while Smith's recent confirmation might not be as specific as the previous target date the game developer has provided, it seems the company is still intent on continuing with the plan of releasing PS4-exclusive content to the remaining platforms after one year.

However, Smith did not elaborate further on whether the PC and Xbox One platforms will be getting the PS4 exclusives at the same time or on separate dates.

According to GameRant, the issue of platform-exclusive content like maps and special items has been largely talked about at the recently held Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017. Xbox head Phil Spencer, in particular, has spoken up about trend of releasing platform-exclusive content and stated that it is not good for the gaming industry overall.

"Destiny 2" is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6 for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. This will be followed by the launch of the game's PC version on Oct. 24.