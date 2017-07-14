'Destiny 2' News, Release Date: PlayStation Bundling Glacier White PS4 Pro to 'Destiny' Sequel

Facebook/DestinyTheGame Promotional picture of "Destiny 2."

Fans of the game "Destiny" who have not yet upgraded to a PlayStation 4 Pro are getting a treat from Sony. Earlier this week, the company announced that it is set to release a glacier white PS4 Pro, and they are bundling it with the upcoming "Destiny 2" game.

After years of expansion packs and updates for "Destiny," developer Bungie announced in June that it would no longer update the game but would instead concentrate on the development of its sequel, "Destiny 2."

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, the game developer unveiled the exclusive PlayStation content of the upcoming game and released its first official trailer. With the new game in development, PlayStation has confirmed that its highly anticipated glacier white PS4 Pro will only be bundled with "Destiny 2."

The new offering will arrive as a limited-edition package, complete with a physical copy of the game, a digital content pack, and codes for the expansion pass. PlayStation's exclusive console will be out in the market upon the release of the "Destiny" sequel on Sept. 6.

Aside from the new console, the bundle will also include a Dualshock 4 wireless controller and a voucher for premium content.

The expansion pass in the limited-edition package will grant players access to upcoming add-ons. Meanwhile, the digital content pack that is also included is expected to contain a legendary sword, a legendary emote and a Cabal Empire-themed emblem, as well as other goodies such as gear, ships and exclusive weaponry.

Currently, the non-glacier white standalone PS4 Pro console comes with a price tag of $399 and the Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition that was unveiled at E3 will sell for $99.99. Fans who want to avail of the exclusive glacier white bundle may now pre-order at $499.99.

Meanwhile, those who expect PlayStation to release a standalone white PS4 Pro might be disappointed, as reports suggest that the company does not plan on making one available on its own.

Following "Destiny 2's" release on consoles on Sept. 6, it will be available on PC on Oct. 24.