'Destiny 2' Server Problems: Reports of Connection Issues Riddle the Game Upon Release

Facebook/DestinyTheGame 'Destiny 2' was officially released on Sept. 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A PC launch will follow on Oct. 24.

Fans have been waiting for the release of "Destiny 2" for a while now, and that time finally came on Sept. 6. Unfortunately, the game's launch was far from perfect.

Many players began complaining about server issues and being unable to connect to the game after waiting for several minutes. There were also reports about other issues in the game, and developer Bungie is already working on the problems. According to GameSpot, Bungie has released a list on the number of concerns that it is currently investigating.

As for the server and connection problems, it could be a real issue with the game or it could also be just queuing. In a post published earlier this year, Bungie warned fans that there could be server queues due to the large demand and player base.

"During periods of high traffic, players may encounter the Destiny server login queue," the post read. "Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 feature separate queues. Destiny server queues regulate player population to provide stable conditions for Destiny gameplay."

Players should not leave the queue and attempt to start over because they will not be able to keep their place in line. The same thing will happen should players be unable to connect to the servers while in front of the queue.

On the other hand, losing connection to the servers could be a problem within the game itself. As Eurogamer pointed out, the issue seems to be happening more on the PlayStation 4 Pro than the standard PlayStation 4. It remains to be seen, though, whether the problem definitively lies within the PS4 Pro.

Hopefully, when the game launches on PC in October, it will not be riddled with problems like this. The PC version open beta managed to dazzle a lot of critics, but only time will tell whether it will have a smoother roll-out.

