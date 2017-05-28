'Destiny 2' Update, Release Date: Why PC Version Is Worth the Wait

Bungie gave game journalists the chance to try out its highly anticipated sequel, "Destiny 2," at a recent hands-on event before its official release.

(Photo: Bungie)A promotional image for "Destiny 2."

One of them is Erik Kain of Forbes, who believes that the best way to experience the shooter is not on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), but on the PC.

It will be the first time the franchise ventures into the platform, but it seems that Bungie has a pretty good idea in bringing "Destiny 2" in tip-top shape.

Kain said that the PC provided a better gaming experience with "Destiny 2" "in just about every single way imaginable" compared with the PS4 version.

He said that using a mouse and keyboard to tread the sequel is definitely the way to go than with a gamepad. He added that "Destiny 2" should look much better on PC, where it will run in 60 frames per second. The consoles will only offer up to 30fps.

Kain added that Bungie will also be able to deal with cheaters on the PC much better than they could in the consoles. Ultimately, the delay of the PC version of the "Destiny 2" is the only reason he believes he will play the PS4.

Indeed, the PC version is expected to arrive after the PS4 and Xbox One versions, which will be available on Sept. 8. There is no release date for "Destiny 2" in Kain's preferred platform yet.

Meanwhile, engineering lead Matt Segur doused fears with regard to the announcement that "Destiny 2" will not have dedicated servers.

Gamers were worried about the game's stability because of it. In a new blog post, Segur explained that it is much more complicated than it seems.

"Every activity in Destiny 2 is hosted by one of our servers. That means you will never again suffer a host migration during your Raid attempt or Trials match. This differs from Destiny 1, where these hosting duties were performed by player consoles and only script and mission logic ran in the data center," he wrote.

"Destiny 2 uses a hybrid of client-server and peer-to-peer technology, just like Destiny 1. The server is authoritative over how the game progresses, and each player is authoritative over their own movement and abilities. This allows us to give players the feeling of immediacy in all their moving and shooting — no matter where they live and no matter whom they choose to play with," he went on to say.