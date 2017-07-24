'Detective Conan' Anime Spoilers: Junior Detective League Takes on the Case of 'The Whistling Bookstore' in TV Original Episode

Meitantei Conan Official Site A screenshot of Conan Edogawa and the rest of the Junior Detective League from the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Detective Conan."

A television original episode is bringing the Junior Detective League in to solve yet another mystery on "Detective Conan." What new dangers will Conan and his Teitan Elementary friends encounter in their quest to solve the case of "The Whistling Bookstore"?

It's no big secret that Conan Edogawa is much older than he looks. Although he presently looks like his pre-adolescent self due to exposure to a prototype poison, he really is a high school detective named Shinichi Kudo; or at least, he used to be.

The poison may have robbed him of his teenage body, but his deductive skills have remained intact. And when at times he allows himself the luxury of being a kid again by spending time with his pre-adolescent friends, they always somehow encounter their very own cases to solve. It is for this reason that the Junior Detective League was born.

And on the next episode of the long-running Japanese detective anime series, this league of young crime-solvers will be on hand to solve a possible theft at an old bookstore.

The preview shows Conan and his friends seemingly on a day trip to check out an old steam train displayed at a park. In another scene, a man complains to his father about how their bookstore has too many old books they can hardly sell. The father calmly replies that finding used books can be a once in a lifetime experience for other people.

YouTube/Yomiuri TV

Not long after that, the man is seen returning to the bookstore with the Junior Detective League in tow. They are all surprised to see the place in disarray with the man's father lying underneath a pile of books.

Is the old man dead or just unconscious? Who ransacked the place, and what could they be looking for in an old bookstore? Could it be that one of the used books the old man acquired contains a dangerous secret that someone somewhere does not want to be exposed?

No matter what it is, Conan and his Junior Detective League will surely get to the bottom of things when "Detective Conan" episode 868 airs on Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.