'Detroit: Become Human' Release Date, News: Science Fiction RPG to Launch in 2018

"Detroit: Become Human," the new PlayStation exclusive title that is set to bring a distinctly "Blade Runner"-like setting to the role-playing genre, is scheduled to launch next year. Game director David Cage has recently confirmed the release period for the game as some time in 2018, as he informed game news outlets on Monday, June 19.

PlayStation/Detroit Become Human/SonyA promo image of "Detroit: Become Human" as featured on the games page in the PlayStation official website.

David Cage was present at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 on Monday to answer questions about "Detroit: Become Human," and on the subject of a possible launch date for the game, the game director gave a straightforward answer.

"It's going to be next year," Cage confirmed, pegging the release date for the sci-fi influenced game at some point in 2018, as quoted by Gamespot.

An earlier preview video by PlayStation Europe has included "Detroit: Become Human" as one of the titles that will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 this year.

Shusei Yoshida, President of Worldwide Studios for Sony, later cleared up the confusion through a post on Twitter when asked if "Dreams/Detroit" is confirmed for 2017.

"@PlayStationEU a mistake, thanks," Yoshida replied, giving mentions to Media Molecule and Quantic Dream to alert their followers about the correction.

Quantic Dream heads the development effort for the new title, and the influence of their earlier work with "Heavy Rain" and "Beyond: Two Souls" leave their imprint on the decisions written into the game.

The newest demo of "Detroit: Become Human," presented on Thursday, June 15, at E3, added a new character to the current known roster of the game, according to IGN. Markus is an android who has become self-aware and has gone rogue in its attempts to wake up and take in other androids to his cause.

Markus' cause is something similar to a blank page. He simply wants to send humans a message from those of his kind. The choices of the player in the game leads this cause towards different paths. Will it be a peaceful demonstration or a violent revolution? Players can shape the future of the city next year when "Detroit: Become Human" launches for the PlayStation 4.