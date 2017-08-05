Devs Focused on 'Gran Turismo Sport' and DLC Support for It; GT 7 'Not Currently Planned'

Gran Turismo official website 'Gran Turismo Sport' will be released on Oct. 17

"Gran Turismo Sport" is coming later this year, and for fans looking forward to it, the good news is that developers are pouring all of their attention and energy into it.

Speaking recently to finder.com.au's Chris Stead, Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi talked about the current mindset the developers have with regards to this game.

According to Yamauchi, the developers are "focused" right now on finishing this upcoming game. He also shared that they intend to turn their attention to downloadable content once they have managed to release the latest installment of the "Gran Turismo" series.

Yamauchi has touched on the topic of DLC support for the newest "Gran Turismo" game before.

Talking to members of the media during an event last year, Yamauchi revealed that the wait for "Gran Turismo Sport" DLC will not last as long as what players needed to endure for "Gran Turismo 5," DualShockers reported. Furthermore, Yamauchi also indicated that DLC for the new game will be released at a steady pace sometime after launch day.

Fans will likely be glad to know that developers are concentrating on making sure that they can produce a quality game that lives up to high expectations and that they are already thinking about post-launch plans for it, though some may be asking about what is next after this title.

Apparently, that is a question that even the developers themselves have not thought about that much just yet.

As Yamauchi also expressed during that aforementioned interview with finder.com.au, the presumed next entry in the series - which is expected to be "Gran Turismo 7" - is "not currently planned."

It seems like the developers really are only thinking about "Sport" right now, and whatever comes after it will have to be discussed some other time.

"Gran Turismo Sport" is set to be released for the PS4 on Oct. 17.