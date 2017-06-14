'Diablo 3' News: Learn More About the Other Items Included in the 'Rise of the Necromancer' Pack

Sometime soon, the Necromancer character class will finally be added to "Diablo 3." But while players continue to wait, they continue to learn more about the other interesting items that will be made available together with this new element.

Upon purchasing the "Rise of the Necromancer" pack containing this additional class, players will also be given opportunities to obtain special items designed and developed specifically for this character.

Developers detailed some of the new items players can count on seeing in a recent Battle Net post.

First off, there are different Legendary Items that can turn into tools of destruction in the hands of a Necromancer.

The first of these Legendary Items is the Bloodtide Blade, a two-handed scythe that deals heavy damage while also improving the Necromancer's Death Nova ability.

Next up is the Funerary Pick and this scythe improves the Siphon Blood ability significantly.

Necromancers can also use the Legendary Phylactery known as the Iron Rose that can make the Death Nova and the Siphon Blood abilities more effective.

Maltorius' Petrified Spike is another two-handed scythe, though this one increases the damage that can be dealt by the Bone Spear.

"Diablo 3's" Necromancers will also have access to different Set Items. Sets that will be included in the game are the Bones of Rathma, the Grace of Inarius, the Jesseth Arms, the Pestilence Master's Shroud and Trag'Oul's Avatar.

Players who manage to complete those sets can expect to gain bonuses that should help inside the game.

Notably, it is not just items that can be equipped by the Necromancer that will be added to the game.

In an earlier Battle Net post, developers revealed that a new Half-formed Golem pet as well as the Wings of the Crypt Guardian will also be made available. Other Necromancer-themed items will be present as well.

There is still no known release date for "Diablo 3's" Necromancer, though the developers did indicate that this character class may be made available to all players soon enough.