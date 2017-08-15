Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus News: Celebrity Couple Spotted Spending Time in Costa Rica

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger during the red carpet premiere of their 2015 film "Sky"

New couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were seen frolicking in the sand as they hit the Guiones Beach in Costa Rica last week.

The critically acclaimed actress and "The Walking Dead" star were reportedly seen on Thursday, Aug. 10, while enjoying the waves as they surf and spent some much-needed time together under the sun in the Costa Rican shores.

The 41-year-old actress showcased her toned body while wearing a backless one-piece bathing suit, while Reedus wore a wet suit while carrying his surfboard on the beach.

The couple met on the set of the movie "Sky" back in 2015, but they were reportedly spotted getting intimate in New York City in March. According to reports, their relationship began less than a year after Kruger ended her 10-year relationship with "The Affair" star Joshua Jackson.

On the other hand, the 48-year-old actor used to be linked to his "The Walking Dead" co-stars Emily Kinney and Laurie Holden, as well as "Hole" vocalist Courtney Love. He also has a son with supermodel Helena Christensen named Mingus.

During their exotic vacation, Reedus also reportedly signed up to volunteer to join the Barri-Guiones Coastal Restaurant Project that aims to plant trees around the area.

According to a report from The Costa Rica Star, local newspaper La Nacion spoke with the project director Gerardo Bolanos who explained how he managed to convince Reedus to join their efforts. The project director claimed that he just met him at the beach and told him about the advocacy. The actor reportedly liked it a lot and decided to join their efforts.

Since both celebrities have very hectic schedules, they are expected to maintain a long distance relationship in the coming months.

Kruger was recently tapped to appear in Robert Zemeckis' upcoming dramatic film based on the critically acclaimed documentary called "Marwencol" alongside Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, and Janelle Monae, while Reedus is expected to spend more time on the set of "The Walking Dead" in Atlanta, Georgia.