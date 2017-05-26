Dietician Recommends Portion Eating by Doing Away With Plastic Containers and Takeaway Boxes

Latest dietary fads no longer require avoiding certain foods. Instead of depriving oneself of fatty meals, sweets and the like, nutritionists recommend eating small slices with a healthy serving of carbohydrates and protein. This can be done by practicing portion eating by taking the right serving size of food.

An Australian dietician and chef shares some tips on how to keep food portions in check. According to Zoe Bingley-Pullin, overconsumption of food, even of healthy ones, makes weight management hard. On the other hand, restricting certain food lead to a feeling of deprivation, which causes overeating.

The solution lies in striking a balance on what to eat by picking a little bit of this and that. But first, the subject should drink a glass of water half an hour before mealtime so that when it's time to eat, he/she won't feel hungry. Also, dehydration makes a person extra hungry.

Another trick in performing portion eating is to stay away from plastic containers and takeaway boxes. Instead of eating straight from the box, Bingley-Pullin advises people to pour the contents on a plate and see the real size of the food servings that were squeezed into those deceivingly small containers.

Finally, they suggested for people to try to eat slowly. The problem with eating fast is that the mind cannot catch up with what the body feels. The stomach may be filled up, but it won't be until a couple of minutes before this registers in the mind. The fast eater will just feel suddenly that he/she overate.

This is where mindful eating comes in, which is paying attention to what one eats and how it is eaten. This entails savoring the food's taste and simply enjoying the meal. "Always sit to eat and eat mindfully," Bingley-Pullin said. "Food will seem less satisfying when eaten in a rush," the dietician added.