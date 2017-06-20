'Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory' News: New Characters, Digimon and Battle System Revealed

Bandai Namco has just announced new details about the upcoming "Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory." The new sequel will introduce new characters, along with their new Digimon partners, through a revamped battle system.

Bandai Namco/Media VisionA promo image for "Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth" on Bandai Namco's official website.

A new character coming to the "Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth" sequel will be the cheerful Chitose Imai, who will have his own Digimon companion in tow as the events of the new game unfolds. His companion is called Ankylomon, modeled after the dinosaur with a similar name, complete with armored scales and spikes, according to the International Business Times.

Interestingly, Nokia Shiramine will have two Digimon companions, called Agumon and Gaumon. She will be familiar to "Digimon Story" players as the founder of a rebel group that aims to protect Digimon, although the memory gaps of her own Digimon companions lead to some mystery as to their origin.

Shiramine is described as a good friend to the player's character and is known online as "Akkino," according to IGN. With the events of "Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory," the story looks to follow her story along with that of Imai.

The new game will be a detour from the plot of "Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth," where it follows the adventure of Keisuke Amazawa. A newcomer to the Digital World, Amazawa was forced to run to the virtual realm after being wrongfully accused of a crime which he did not commit.

Amazawa joined hands with hackers not just to clear his name, but to also stand against a new threat to the Digital World.

The new game will also feature new objectives called "Territory Battle Quests," which adds a strategic layer to the game's progression. The new system adds dungeons and battlefields which eventually lead to the enemy team. Defeating the opposing team will provide a set of rewards, including new territory and a power boost.

"Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory" is set to roll out in Japan this year for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. A western release to North America and Europe is slated to follow next year, in early 2018.