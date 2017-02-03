'Digimon World: Next Order' Tips, Guide: How to Use Tamer Points Wisely; What Tamer Skills Should Be Prioritized

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It has just been a few days since "Digimon World: Next Order" was released, but reports are now rife on how to wisely spend the Tamer Points earned based on what Tamer Skills must be prioritized.

Bandai Namco Entertainment'Digimon World: Next Order' promotional photo

The game is already considered to be relatively more complicated than expected so taking a few pieces of advice would definitely help.

The "Digimon World: Next Order" lets players collect as much as 200 Digimon that can all be seen from the animated series. These Digimon will be the gamers' companions in solving quests and missions. To become successful in the game, players will also need to train and assist their Digimon in their growth by activities such as feeding, raising, and disciplining them.

One of the most crucial elements of the game are the Tamer Points. In the franchise, Tamer refers to the people or characters who catch Digimon and train them for future battles.

As for "Digimon World: Next Order," Tamer Points can be acquired each time players level up their Tamer. According to iDigitalTimes, on each level up, players get three Tamer Points. When accumulated, these can be used to purchase skill power-ups based on four categories, namely basic, trainer, survivor and commander.

Players are advised not to go after any power upgrades under survivor if they are just starting out in the game. The best Tamer Skills to acquire first are Defense Order, Second Order and Skill Observation under the commander category, plus the Digiegg Polish under the basic category.

Unlocking the Defense Order power-up is considered a must because it will command the Digimon to protect itself from 90 percent of the attacks and damage in the first few seconds of battles.

The Second Order skill, on the other hand, allows Digimon to perform second attacks that will reportedly come in handy in the latter part of a battle.

Digiegg Polish deals with the Digimon's status of rebirth. After finishing the first chapter, Digimon in "Digimon World: Next Order" will be able to reincarnate so acquiring the Digiegg Polish will allow Tamers to get one level or a parameter inheritance.

Lastly, the Skill Observation upgrade is probably one of the coolest Tamer Skills since it will let players earn more points after finishing a battle. This skill is important especially with "Digimon World: Next Order" because the players' main source of stats is through fighting an enemy Digimon.