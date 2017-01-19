DirectTV Now Error Message QP1502 Latest News, Updates: Consumers Complain of Persistent Problems, Lack of Refund Options

Recent reports say that customers who are subscribed to DirecTV Now are even more frustrated now as the service's problems continue and the company does not offer an option to refund their money.

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn The headquarters building of U.S. satellite TV operator DirecTV in Los Angeles, California, photographed on May 18, 2014.

DirecTV Now was off to a very rocky start when it launched last November 2016. The subscription-based internet streaming TV service is a subsidiary company and product of AT&T. It aimed to be an alternative for cable subscriptions where customers are promised access to 60 channels for $35 per month or up to around 120 channels for $70.

However, subscribers have been experiencing persistent freezing problems with the error message QP1502 between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. EST. The Verge reported that to date there are more than 200 active forums dedicated to the QP1502 glitch of AT&T's DirecTV Now service. The issue has not been resolved.

Now, the customers' frustration is at new heights for being denied of the option to refund their subscription money. According to Tech Crunch, customers who tried to request a refund were told, "We do not currently have a policy in place to offer any refunds."

The same The Verge report mentioned that aside from the known freezing problems, DirecTV Now subscribers have also shared experiences where live and on-demand content will simply not play and will just show another error message.

On the other hand, when content does play, they still won't be without a struggle as there is relentless buffering or the video quality is automatically reduced. All these happen even when subscribers claim they have a fast internet connection.

The service's problems are scattered all over the place as some customers are also complaining about being unable to log in to their accounts for several days after being logged out without their consent.

As for AT&T's side, the company told Geek Wire, "With any new technology there are going to be fixes that need to be made. While we understand we still have work to do, overall feedback on DirecTV Now has been very positive. In this instance, only a limited amount of customers are affected and we are working quickly to address."