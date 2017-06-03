DirecTV Now Available on Roku Devices

DirecTV Now, AT&T's live TV service, has finally landed on Roku devices. With this new development, owners of the widely popular big-screen streaming platform who do not have access to cable TV now have another option if they want to watch live television.

For only $35 per month, Roku device owners may now watch their favorite TV shows as long as they have an internet connection, as DirecTV Now offers a number of live TV channels for them to choose from. The service is accessible on all Roku devices, including Roku sticks, boxes and TVs so subscribers may want to take full advantage of this new offering by simply downloading the DirecTV Now app from the channel store of their Roku device.

Although DirecTV Now's arrival on Roku devices is good news, it actually came a few months late. It also encountered some other issues.

DirecTV Now announced after its launch in November that the live TV service would be available on Roku devices in the first few months of 2017 - the first quarter, to be exact. Thus, it should have arrived from January to March.

There were also reports that the service had received early complaints from its subscribers, which AT&T executives attributed to the exceedingly large number of those who initially signed up for it.

A recent report from Bloomberg revealed that the new service had lost its momentum soon after its launch.

When DirecTV Now was first introduced, it was able to attract lots of subscribers. Subscriptions peaked in January of this year with around 328,000 opting in. Unfortunately, around 3,000 customers changed their mind and did not push through with it in February. March then saw the live TV service coping with a flat subscription growth since then.

According to Bloomberg, Roku could be DirecTV Now's last hope in order to be at least on par with its rivals. With its recent launch on Roku, the service is offering a free one month trial to boost sign-ups. After the free trial, customers will automatically be registered in the service's base plan of $35 per month.