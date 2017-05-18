DirecTV NOW on Roku release date rumors: Release 'just around the corner,' Roku Support Twitter says

After Roku has changed the expected release schedule of the DirecTV NOW app to an extremely vague target date, the company's support team has hinted that subscribers may not have to wait very long for the streaming service to arrive on Roku.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user named Jim Goheen asked the Roku Support account when the DirecTV NOW app is coming on Roku. To this, the company replied, "We're working hard with DTV for a seamless launch just around the corner. Stay tuned!"

While the release date is still unclear as this tweet is somewhat vague, this tiny bit of information assures subscribers that the DirecTV NOW app is currently in the works and it is definitely coming on Roku soon.

It can be recalled that Roku announced that the release was going to happen in the first quarter of the year. However, since that did not happen, it left many subscribers frustrated, especially when Roku changed the title of the blog, which first revealed the target release date, from "DIRECTV NOW coming to the Roku platform in Q1 2017" to "DIRECTV NOW coming to the Roku platform in 2017."

The revision in the title came without any explanation from Roku or from AT&T, which owns DirecTV NOW.

While DirecTV NOW is quite an impressive cable alternative, offering multiple subscription plans with more than a hundred channels, the delay seems to have disheartened those who have been subscribing to the streaming service, thinking that Roku support will be available in no time.

As to why it has been delayed, Streaming Observer thinks the cause could be the errors that DirecTV NOW had when it was launched. While the streaming service is now running smoothly, the publication thinks fixing the issues might have exhausted Roku's resources in developing the app.

Although there is no exact release date yet, DirecTV NOW subscriptions on Roku are said to range between $35 and $70 per month.