Disney Planning 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' Live-Action Remake? What Composer Alan Menken Says

Will a live-action adaptation of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" find its way in Disney's roster of upcoming films? Musician Alan Menken, who is currently working on the live-action versions of "Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin," hinted that it's possible.

Facebook/DisneyTheHunchbackOfNotreDame Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was released as an animated film in 1996.

Menken told NME that he is not allowed to say anything yet but he cited that "'Hunchback' would make an amazing live action musical." Menken, however, isn't working on the project for now.

"I've got a very full plate of work and it's wonderful," Menken said of his commitments to Disney.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is based on a novel Victor Hugo published in 1831. It follows the story of Quasimodo, who resides at the bell tower of a cathedral in France in the 15th century.

Quasimodo's guardian, Judge Claude Frollo, hides him from the public because of his physical disfiguration. Frollo believes life will be hell for his adopted son if he comes out. But when the hunchback meets Esmeralda and becomes his friend, he seeks her help to escape Frollo.

Similar to "Beauty and the Beast," the movie is a tale about finding and loving a person because of his or her inner beauty. The story of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" also explores prejudices, racism and the Christian faith.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" animated version featured the voices of Tom Hulce (Quasimodo), Demi Moore (Esmeralda), Kevin Kline (Phoebus), Tony Jay (Frollo), Jason Alexander (Hugo), Charles Kimbrough (Victor) and Mary Wickes (Laverne).

Disney released the film in 1996 and became a commercial success. The movie also nabbed various awards nominations including Best Original Score for Menken.

Aside from "Beauty and the Beast," "Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin," Disney is currently overseeing the live-action versions of "Dumbo" and "The Lion King." Both movies are already in production for a 2018 release, while Disney will also be releasing a "Mulan" live-action version in 2019.