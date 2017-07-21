Disney's Live-Action Movie Adaptations: Everything to Know About the Confirmed Remakes

Disney ramps up its live-action movie adaptations with fresh announcements and updates from the recently concluded D23 Expo. While some of the remakes are still in the early stages of development, there are at least a handful of movies already heading to production. So, what are these confirmed remakes?

REUTERS/Fred Prouser A portion of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012.

Aladdin

First up is the live-action adaptation of the 1992 animation "Aladdin." Disney tapped Guy Ritchie to direct the film from a script by John August and Vanessa Taylor.

After auditioning 2,000 actors, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott have been picked to play Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. Will Smith has been chosen as the Genie. The stars will begin working in front of the camera in August.

It was initially thought that "Aladdin" would not have any music but Ritchie confirmed that will not be the case.

"It'd be tough not to make ['Aladdin'] a musical... I've really just immersed myself into that project," Ritchie said.

wow- just saw a preview of Will Smith's credits music from the new Aladdin!! managed to sneak a video- watch before Disney takes it down!! pic.twitter.com/XOGdSIc8up — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) July 19, 2017

Mulan

"Mulan" was supposed to be the next live-action movie in theaters following "Beauty and the Beast" but Disney pushed its schedule for a 2019 release. The movie will be directed by Niki Caro from a script reworked by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Casting for the lead roles was announced in October 2016. Caro revealed "Mulan" will be a "girly martial arts extravaganza" and it won't likely feature songs, unlike the 1998 animated film.

The Lion King

"The Lion King" will be making use of virtual reality (VR) technology to bring the live-action film to life. Directed by Jon Favreau and written by Jeff Nathanson, the movie will star Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon) and John Oliver (Zazu).

There were rumors that Hugh Jackman would be playing Scar, but his reps have denied this.

YOU GUYS I AM CRYING. I JUST SAW THE FOOTAGE FROM THE LION KING AND I AM SHAKING. IT LOOKS INCREDIBLE. CHILLS. — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) July 15, 2017

Dumbo

The "Dumbo" live-action film will be given a Tim Burton treatment. Disney picked Colin Farrell as Dumbo's caretaker, Danny DeVito as the circus owner, Eva Green as the aerial artist, Michael Keaton as the entrepreneur and kids Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker as Farrell's children.

The movie is already in production. It is expected to be in theaters in March 2019.