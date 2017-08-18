'DIVE!!' Episode 8 Spoilers: Tomoki and Fujitani to Take a Trip to Okitsu's Place Before Going to Beijing?

DIVE!! Official Site A screenshot of main protagonist Tomoki Sakai from the Japanese sports anime series, "DIVE!!"

Tomoki may have felt like he's lost everything, but Lady Luck seems to have one last hand to deal in order to shift his fate. What happens now that he gets to go to Beijing in place of Okitsu on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "DIVE!!"?

Although Okitsu showed excellent performance during the preliminaries, his back injury eventually caused him to lose his chance of going to the training camp in Beijing. But it doesn't at all seem like a total loss because Tomoki gets to go instead. Despite his inhibitions of going, because he didn't feel like he deserved it, Fujitani somehow managed to convince him to change his mind.

Also, now, the pair of divers from the Mizuki Diving Club (MDC), along with Matsuno, will soon be off to Beijing to train and get closer to their ultimate goal of joining the Olympics team. However, the preview for the next episode shows that Tomoki and Fujitani will first be accompanying Okitsu back to his hometown.

What experiences and valuable lessons will they learn from Okitsu and the place he calls home? Additionally, will this help their chances of performing their very best in the upcoming camp?

This week's episode also saw Ryo quitting the diving club, owing to his disappointment over his lack of improvement, while Tomoki has already made such progress. Could his decision be final, or will he eventually rediscover his passion for the sport and eventually return at a later time?

Will the upcoming episodes of the series be focusing on the camp in Beijing or will there still be glimpses of the ones who have been left behind at MDC?

"DIVE!!" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. Information on other airing schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.