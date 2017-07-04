'Doctor Who' News: Peter Capaldi to Bid Goodbye to Fans During Show's Panel at SDCC

Facebook/Doctor Who Promotional image for 'Doctor Who' season 10

Peter Capaldi is heading back to Hall H one last time for the San Diego Comic-Con as he bids goodbye to "Doctor Who" on July 23rd in a panel for the show. Capaldi played the role of the Twelfth Doctor in the hit BBC series, and earlier this year, he confirmed that he would leave the show after season 10.

According to reports, the show "Doctor Who" will be holding a panel at Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center, which will be held alongside the presentation for another popular BBC America series that stars Elijah Wood and is titled: "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency." Showrunner Steven Moffat will lead the panel and will be joined by Capaldi and other members of the show's supporting cast, including Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas.

Capaldi's departure from the series as the 12th incarnation of the Doctor was first announced in January. Since the actor made his SDCC debut as the Time Lord in Hall H back in 2015, saying goodbye to his fans in the same Hall at this year's convention only fits. "Doctor Who" was one of the first TV shows to have a presentation at the San Diego Convention Center's biggest hall six years ago.

Since Capaldi took on the role of the Time Lord, his portrayal has been widely acclaimed. In the series, his character is a mysterious alien who travels around time and space aboard his ship called TARDIS, as he is accompanied by his companion. His effective portrayal as the Twelfth Doctor is one of the reasons why the show has been one of BBC network's major hits for the past years.

Also leaving the show after the 10th season is Moffat, who has been at the helm of the show since 2010. Renowned director Chris Chibnall, who was in charge of the hit crime series "Broadchurch," will take his place.

"Doctor Who" season 10 ended its run on July 1. Meanwhile, the new Doctor will debut next year.