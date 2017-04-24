'Doctor Who' Season 10 Episode 3 Spoilers: A Mysterious Monster Threatens the Doctor and Bill

Episode 3 of "Doctor Who's" 10th season will put The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and Bill (Pearl Mackie) in a tough spot, as it looks like they may have to face a threat from something mysterious and potentially very dangerous.

Twitter courtesy of @bbcdoctorwhoEpisode 3 of 'Doctor Who's' 10th season will feature The Doctor, Bill and an unknown monster

First off, episode 3 is expected to feature The Doctor and Bill going back into the past. Specifically, the two will be heading to 1814-era London, right around the time when a big event is taking place, according to a recent report from CarterMatt.

The event that Bill and The Doctor will see is a special one and is known as the "Frost Fair," regarded as the biggest one to be held in years.

Unsurprisingly, there is a big turnout for the event and folks all over London are seeing for themselves just how fun the "Frost Fair" can be.

Unfortunately, it appears as though the event is not turning out so fun for everyone involved.

Some people have even disappeared all of a sudden, for reasons befuddling to many.

Apparently, these disappearances are no random events, however, and there is a sinister cause behind them.

That sinister cause is some kind of monster, one that has made the surface beneath the frozen Thames its home. This monster is still unknown at this point so "Doctor Who" fans will have to tune in to see just what kind of creature this is.

Fans will also want to tune in because The Doctor and Bill will have to deal with this mysterious monster as well, and there is no guarantee that they will be able to avoid sinking down below the frigid surface of the Thames as they face off against this foe.

Fans may also be interested in seeing how The Doctor tries to work his way out of this troublesome situation.

More news about Season 10 of "Doctor Who" should be made available in the near future.