'Doctor Who' Season 11: EP Says New Season Will Not Be About 'Time Lesbians in Space'

(Photo: BBC) Jodie Whittaker is the new Time Lord in "Doctor Who" season 11.

For the first time since its inception, "Doctor Who" will finally introduce a female doctor with Jodie Whittaker taking on the role in the hit saga's next season.

The big change had the fan base divided, with some already wondering about the actual sexual orientation of the new Time Lord. Executive producer Chris Chibnall, who will take over for Steven Moffat, took to Twitter to make one thing clear about that aspect.

"Anyone thinking it's going to be 'Time Lesbians In Space' sit down and have a cup of tea. It's not. If that's your thing though ... internet," he said.

As far as love interests go, the previous iterations of the Time Lord have been typically female. Over the course of the show, however, there have been moments that suggested the Doctor was omnisexual, as International Business Times pointed out.

The site made mention of the moment the ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) kissed Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) and one where the tenth Doctor (David Tennant) seemed to have the hots for Shakespeare.

That being said, "Doctor Who" has never really been definite with regard to the sexual orientation of the Time Lord. This is expected to be the case in season 11 even with the female doctor taking the reins.

Chibnall's statements suggest that Whittaker's Time Lord is unlikely to have a female love interest although it is no indication that she will develop romance with a man.

The announcement of a female lead for "Doctor Who" season 11 came as a shock to many although there have already been talks about the possibility in the past few years.

"I'm glad most of you are happy about the announcement. It is a big change so don't send abuse to anyone, even those who aren't pleased," Chibnall said.

"Doctor Who" season 13 has no premiere date yet.