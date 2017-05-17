DocuSign hacked: Are customer email addresses at risk?

Earlier this week, DocuSign, the leader in digitization of documents, has confirmed that its system has been breached, allowing hackers to temporarily access its database of email addresses.

PixabayDocuSign admitted that hackers were able to breach its security, allowing them to access millions of email addresses.

Apparently, the hackers were able to temporarily access a peripheral subsystem used by DocuSign to send service-related announcements to its users via email. Forbes reports that while there were no names, addresses, social security numbers, payment options, or other similar details that were stolen, the hackers were able to access possibly over 100 million email addresses through the breach.

According CSO, DocuSign has over 200 million users spread across 188 countries. The company claims on its website that the top financial and insurance services companies in the United States use its services.

According to Krebs on Security, DocuSign was able to realize the security breach when a series of malware phishing attacks began, which targeted its customers. DocuSign earlier denied its association to the breach, claiming that a third-party group mimicking the branding of the company was responsible for this. However, the company later acknowledged that its system had been breached, allowing the hackers to send malicious emails to DocuSign customers using its own email system.

For its part, DocuSign has since produced tips on how people can protect themselves from the breach. In the same document, the company assures its customers, saying, "Your trust and the security of your transactions, documents and data are our top priority. The DocuSign eSignature system remains secure, and you and your customers may continue to transact business through DocuSign with trust and confidence." Reports say that the company has also blocked any unauthorized access to its system and has added security measures. The digitization service provider has also confirmed that it is working with law enforcement authorities regarding this issue.

DocuSign requests online users to forward any suspicious-looking emails to spam@docusign.com.