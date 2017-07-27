Donald Trump Approval Ratings July 2017 News: Americans' Perception of Trump Varies in Each of the 50 States

(Photo: Reuters/Yuri Gripas) U.S. President Donald Trump waves as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., from the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.

The most recent ratings of U.S. President Donald Trump prove how divided America is in the first six months of his presidency. A few days ago, a survey was conducted by Gallup and included all the 50 states of the U.S.

On July 24, Gallup revealed the results of the poll it held in each of the 50 states that showed how the Americans perceived the president's performance in his first half-year in office. The survey was conducted from January 20 to June 30, starting on the day of his inauguration as the new U.S. President.

Gallup collected more than 81,000 survey results during the period. The organization made sure that they had enough sample sizes in every state to achieve reasonable and sensible projections of Trump's approval ratings. The results of the poll following the extended time interval clearly showed how the Americans' views of him have varied from the time he was inaugurated to six months later.

Although the survey did not involve all the residents in the U.S., the large samples it used in conducting the poll somewhat gave an idea of how the people regard Trump and his presidency.

In 17 out of the 50 states, Trump had an approval rating of more than 50 percent. In the rest of the states, however, his ratings were lower than 40 percent.

What was interesting about the results is that the states where he got the lowest ratings included those where he won in the November 2016 presidential elections, such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Overall, Trump's job approval rating stood at 40 percent, which is higher than his rating in Washington state, where he only got 36 percent. According to reports, this should not come as a surprise, especially since a number of people in that area tend to lean towards the left. The state is actually one of the 10 where Trump got the lowest ratings.