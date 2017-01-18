Donald Trump Inauguration 2017 Date, Time, Performances, Tickets: What to Expect on the Big Day
One of the biggest days in the history of the United States is drawing very near. Donald Trump will soon be inaugurated into the White House and a grand ceremony has been prepared for the Republican.
Inauguration Day Schedule
According to the Mirror, there will be events leading up to the real-time swearing-in of Trump including a morning prayer, a meeting with the departing POTUS, and the taking oath of Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
Finally, by noon on Jan. 20, Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. It should be noted that every word from the oath printed on the Constitution must be read exactly as the 35 words have been written.
After Trump is sworn in, he will deliver the famous inaugural address that every POTUS has delivered over the past years. After this, departing president Barack Obama will be sent off. The inaugural luncheon will then take place featuring delicacies from the new president's home state.
After lunch, Trump will be featured in the inaugural parade that will kick off from Pennsylvania Avenue and into the White House. Finally, the Inauguration Day will end with the high-profile inaugural balls that will be graced by celebrities and other famous people.
Performers During Inauguration Day 2017
According to Forbes, these are the artists who have been tapped to perform for Trump and the people who will attend his inauguration:
3 Doors Down
Toby Keith
Lee Greenwood
Jackie Evancho
Big & Rich
the Rockettes
the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
The Piano Guys
Tim Rushlow
The Frontmen of Country
DJ Ravidrums
the Talladega College Tornado Marching Band
Boycotting Democrats
It turns out that some Democrats will be boycotting Inauguration Day 2017. Below are some of the House Democrats who have stated that they will not be gracing the event:
North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams
California Rep. Karen Bass
Virginia Rep. Don Beyer
Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle
Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer
Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown
North Carolina Rep. G. K. Butterfield
California Rep. Tony Cardenas
Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro
Check out the full list of boycotting Democrats from TIME.
Information on Tickets
An unofficial website for Donald Trump's inauguration notes that tickets for the huge event are all free. The tickets can be obtained from senators and house members.
NOTE: Those who want to get tickets should be residents of the district or state where the congressman or senator hails from.