Donald Trump Inauguration 2017 Performances, News: Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band Backs Out

With only a few days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Bruce Springsteen's tribute band popularly known as B Street Band has backed out of their Jan. 20 performance at Washington, D.C.

In a statement posted on the band's official website Backstreets.com, they expressed their apologies to fans and to the organizers of the inaugural ceremonies as they announced their decision to pull out their scheduled performance.

"Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band," B Street Band explained.

They added, "Bruce's music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers."

Springsteen is one of the artists who are vocal critics of the 45th president of the United States even during the campaign period. According to USA Today, Springsteen once called Trump "flagrant" and a "toxic narcissist." The report also noted that Springsteen is one of the artists who openly campaigned for the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

In a report by Rolling Stone, B Street Band's leader Will Forte revealed that they got "thousands of emails" after news of their performance for the inauguration surfaced. Forte maintained that the reports were distorted and it made the band felt isolated.

Forte adds, "There were misleading headlines like, 'Trump Hires B-Street Band.'"

"We had to make it known that we didn't want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band," Forte told Rolling Stone. He added that they were hired to perform in the New Jersey inaugural gala — scheduled on Jan. 19 — a week after they performed at a gala for Barrack Obama back in 2013.

In the report, Forte reiterated their gratitude and respect for Springsteen and his band, E Street Band, and that pulling out their performance from the event was the right thing to do.

B Street Band's announcement came shortly after Jennifer Holliday backed out from her inaugural performance as well. For Holliday's part, she apologized to her fans and the LGBT community who were hurt by her initial decision to take part in the event.

Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take oath on Friday, Jan. 20 at around 12 p.m. EST. Other details of the inauguration can be found here.