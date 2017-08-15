Donald Trump News: Fake Article About US President Being Knocked Out by Muslim Man Spreads

A hoax article claiming that President Donald J. Trump was knocked out by a Muslim man has been spreading on social media.

Reuters/Yuri Gripas A fake article about President Donald J. Trump getting knocked out by a radical Muslim man has spread all over the web.

The article, titled "Trump Knocked Out Unconscious by Muslim Man Posing as Fox News Reporter," claims that Ibn Yakoobi, a radical Muslim who planned to take a Christian pastor's life, was apprehended for assaulting Trump.

According to the piece, Yakoobi attacked the U.S. president outside of Trump Towers in New York while he was on the way to his motorcade. After Yakoobi asked a couple of questions, he pulled out a tire iron and hit Trump on the head, making him unconscious.

Although the article credits U.S. Secret Service and Fox News as sources, it is completely fake, Inquisitr confirmed.

The article was shared almost 1,000 times on Facebook, which made search phrases such as "Trump knocked out" and "Trumped knocked unconscious" grow to almost 60 percent, according to Google Trends.

Aside from citing Secret Service and Fox News, what made the article believable was the use of the same photo of previous fake articles that claimed Trump died from a heart attack, where the U.S. president can be seen lying helplessly on the floor.

One of the sources of the fake article, ActionNews3, was identified to have the same IP address as Now8News, which is also a fake news website, Lead Stories confirmed. Aside from this, there has been no mention of the incident either by the White House of Fox News themselves, which makes it clear that the article is a hoax.

It has been noted that even though the article already appears to be fake, it was still shared by thousands of internet users. It is possible that a lot of people just enjoy trolling the U.S. president, or they really believe that the article was talking about a verified incident.