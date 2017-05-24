Donald Trump Says He Prayed to God for Wisdom at the Western Wall

U.S. President Donald Trump said he prayed to God for wisdom when he visited the two most sacred sites in Israel as soon as he arrived in the country for the second leg of his foreign trip.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) U.S. President Donald Trump places a note in the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City on May 22, 2017.

The president and his wife, Melania, went to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall for a private tour following his arrival in Israel, the Catholic Herald reported.

Presidential daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner joined the first couple.

The first family was met by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Archbishop Theophilos III, Armenian Patriarch Nourhan Manougian and the custos of the Holy Land, Franciscan Father Francesco Patton.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is believed to be the place where Jesus' body was laid after He was crucified.

The president then proceeded to the Western Wall where he offered a short prayer before the sacred stones, Reuters reported.

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz went with Trump to utter a short prayer in front of the Western Wall, which included Psalm 122, a verse that spoke of Jerusalem as a "united city."

Before the president left the Western Wall, he inserted a note between the sacred stones. Leaving "letters" in the sacred wall has been a tradition among Jews, which people of other faiths have also adopted when they visit.

At the Israel Museum, the president recounted his time at the wall, according to CBN News.

"Yesterday, I visited the Western Wall, and marveled at the monument to God's presence and man's presence," Trump said. "I was humbled to place my hand upon the wall and to pray in that holy space for wisdom from God."

He also made use of the occasion to pledge America's support for Israel.

"I stand in awe of the accomplishments of the Jewish people, and I make this promise to you: My administration will always stand with Israel," Trump vowed.