Donald Trump to Swear on Two Bibles, Including Abraham Lincoln's, at Inauguration Ceremony

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

President-elect Donald Trump will swear on two different Bibles during his inauguration ceremony at the United States Capitol on Friday, one of which will be the same Bible used by Abraham Lincoln during his first inauguration.

REUTERS/Eric ThayerUS President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn to office on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee announced on Tuesday that Trump, who will be sworn in as the 45th president, will use his own Bible and a Bible used by Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, when he took his first oath of office on March 4, 1861.

In addition, it was also announced that Chief Justice John Roberts will conduct Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

"In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to the 'better angels of our nature,'" PIC Chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement. "As he takes the same oath of office 156 years later, President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country."

According to a press release, Trump's own Bible was given to him by his mother when he graduated from Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, New York in June of 1955.

The Bible, which is a Revised Standard Version, was produced by Thomas Nelson and Sons in 1953 and has Trump's name embossed on the cover. The inside of the cover includes signatures from church officials and also highlights when it was presented to Trump.

Trump previously showed off his Revised Standard Version Bible in a campaign video in early 2016 that was designed to thank evangelicals for supporting his campaign.

"My mother gave me this Bible — this very Bible — many years ago," Trump explained in a video. "In fact, it's her writing right here (on the inside cover). She wrote my name and my address and it's just very special to me. I want to thank the evangelicals. I will never let you down."

The "Lincoln Bible" was originally purchased for Lincoln's first inauguration by Supreme Court clerk William Thomas Carroll and has been used for three different inauguration ceremonies, including Lincoln's inauguration in 1861 and President Barack Obama's inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.

The Bible is housed at the Library of Congress and received a special conservation treatment prior to Obama's inauguration, according to the Library of Congress website. The Bible is bound in burgundy velvet and has a gold-washed metal rim around the outside edges of the covers.

A representative from the Presidential Inaugural Committee told The Christian Post Tuesday that the Bibles will be closed and stacked on top of each other when Trump takes his oath of office.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn in using the Reagan Family Bible, the same Bible that 40th President Ronald Reagan used to take his oaths of office. Friday will mark the first time since Reagan that the Reagan Family Bible will be used for an inauguration.

Additionally, Pence will have the Bible opened to 2 Chronicles 7:14.

The verse reads:

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Pence's oath of office will be conducted by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"It will be my honor to take the Oath of Office to defend our Constitution from a man who has dedicated his life to the same noble pursuit," Pence stated.