'DOTA 2' Gameplay News: First-Ever Campaign Co-op Mode Goes Live This Month

Valve, the developer of the famous free-to-play competitive online game "DOTA 2," has recently announced the first campaign co-op mode for the title and it arrives this month.

ValvePromotional image for "DOTA 2's" upcoming campaign co-op mode called "Siltbreaker."

As Valve announced, the upcoming multiplayer campaign that is titled "Siltbreaker" is divided into two Acts. Act 1 arrives "later this month" and it is called "The Sands of Fate." Act 2, "A Vault in the Deep," will follow in July.

"Siltbreaker" is connected to the game's International Battle Pass. With that, the multiplayer campaign is not inherently free to access like most of the contents for "DOTA 2."

Based on Valve's announcement, the campaign co-op mode will let as many as four players team up in every game session. As explained by Valve, "This all-new campaign calls upon you to party up with three friends or queue-met allies to battle through a diverse landscape of loathsome monsters, cunning traps, and other lethal terrors."

Meanwhile, there are few details about the "Siltbreaker" campaign co-op. For one, the game happens in the depths of a place called the Dark Reef. Once Act 1 goes live later this month, "a dormant evil" will wreak havoc in the Dark Reef. Valve adds, "Only the secret Conclave of the Brine prepared to face it."

The developers did not provide any details about the Conclave of the Brine, but Eurogamer suspects it is a group of new heroes to be introduced alongside the new campaign co-op game mode.

As players participate in "Siltbreaker" games, they gain Campaign XP which will also let them "spin the Wheel of Rewards." Valve also warned players to "stick together and stay alert" as the dormant evil has "monster hordes" all over the Dark Reef.

Only players who paid for the Battle Pass will be given access to "Siltbreaker." As reports note, purchasing it comes with an array of rewards, and 25 percent of the Battle Pass' sales will go into The International 2017 prize pool. The Battle Pass' price starts at $9.99.

Last year, Valve was able to gather around $19 million in Battle Pass sales. Currently, with more than a couple of months to go before the "DOTA 2" annual eSports event named The International occurs, the prize pool is at more than $6 million already.