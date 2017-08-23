'Dota 2' International 2018 News: First Major to Be Held in Hamburg This October

The International (TI) 7 is finally over. Team Liquid has proven they are the best "Dota 2" team by claiming the Aegis of Champions as well as the $10 million grand prize. But as the smoke from Key Arena clears, a new tournament scene awaits the players as they once again enter battle it out for the golden ticket to Seattle in 2018.

Steam/Valve A screenshot of an ongoing "Dota 2" match, as featured on the game's Steam page.

Valve announced a new Major and Minor system that will be implemented after this year's TI. And with this new system comes a new method of selecting the teams worthy to get a direct invite to Key Arena.

The first of these tournaments will be held in Hamburg, Germany with Valve partnering up with ESL to bring gamers ESL One Hamburg. The tournament will feature a $1,000,000 prize pool as well as points that will hold the key to being invited to "Dota 2" International 2018.

Sport1 has already announced that they will be partnering up with ESL Gaming to broadcast the tournament, as well as other eSports events, for free all over Germany.

Two teams will receive direct invites to the event with the rest being decided through a regional qualifier. Given that they are the victors of this year's TI, Team Liquid will likely be one of the invited teams at the event.

ESL One Hamburg will be held at the Barclaycard Arena and will run from Oct. 28 to 29. This will be the eighth installment of ESL One "Dota 2" and will be the first time ESL will host in the said arena.

Aside from being the first Major to be announced for the 2017–2018 season, it is also the second Major to be held in Germany following the Frankfurt Major. All in all, 11 Majors will be held alongside 11 Minors, which will feature lower tier teams and lower prize pools.

