'Dragon Age 4' Release Date News: Creative Director Hints a Fifth Installment; Alexis Kennedy Teases His Work on the Game

(Photo: BioWare) An image from "Dragon Age: Inquisition."

It looks like fans will see more of the beloved high fantasy role-playing video game franchise "Dragon Age" from BioWare in the years to come.

Senior creative director Mike Laidlaw teased that the team has something in the works for the series and renewed their commitment to it. He hinted on Twitter that there is no end in sight for the franchise just yet.

"There is no planned ending for DA. There is an evolving plan that tends to look 2 games ahead or so," he tweeted in response to a fan.

In his next couple of tweets, he said that he would rather not talk about the purported "Dragon Age 4" and "Dragon Age 5" at this time: "Thus, I could tell you what — could — be in a theoretical game 5, if there were a theoretical game 4 happening. But I strongly believe that if you try to hold to a rigid plan that is a decade old by the time you reach the end, you are wasting ops."

It is no secret that "Dragon Age 4," which should get a proper name when it is made official, has been in development for quite a while now.

It was by Laidlaw a few months confirmed back after Failbetter Games founder Alexis Kennedy, who will serve as a writer in this upcoming "Dragon Age" game, hinted of its existence back in February and again in May.

In a new interview with PC Gamer, he revealed that his part in "Dragon Age 4" will be immediately recognized by fans familiar with his work.