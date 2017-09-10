'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: 'FighterZ Lobby' Detailed Further Via New Images

The 'FighterZ Lobby' will act as the social space wherein players can interact with one another

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is due out in February

After rounds and rounds of battling, it will be nice to take a bit of a break and relax inside a lounge. And in the case of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," players are going to get a lobby to hang out in.

Expected to be known as the "FighterZ Lobby," this social space is likely going to be a place players will be spending plenty of time in.

While hanging out in the lobby, players are going to be represented a bit differently.

Players are going to be depicted as avatars within this space, and these avatars are going to be on the cuter side.

4Gamer recently shared some new images showing off some of the "chibified" avatars that will be made available to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" players.

From the looks of it, avatars that will be made available to players include Frieza, Gohan, Vegeta, Majin Buu, Cell and Goku. Those are all playable characters, so there is a chance that all members of the game's roster may be presented as well in their smaller "chibi" forms.

Players can still accomplish different things even while in their avatar forms.

According to a recent report from EventHubs, it may be possible for players to interact with one another as avatars and they may even be allowed to make arrangements for matches and other things.

There is more to the "FighterZ Lobby" than just "chibi" avatars and making appointments however.

Additional details about this feature of the upcoming fighting game were also included in a recent issue of Famitsu magazine, and the folks at Shonengamez.com have provided translations of those revelations.

It looks like players will be given access to different modes via the lobby.

On top of that, players may also be able to check out replays of their previous fights while in the lobby.

The "FighterZ Lobby" is shaping up to be an important part of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," and fans should be able to hear more about it soon.