'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: Why Developers May Have Decided to Include Android 16

A revived version of Android 16 is expected to be featured in the game's story mode

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is due out early next year

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is expected to feature an interesting collection of characters, and even at this point, it already has at least one confirmed roster member that has prompted some speculation among fans.

The character in question is none other than Android 16.

The reason for why this character's inclusion can seem strange is because he has not exactly been prominently featured throughout the series.

EventHubs recently profiled Android 16 and pointed out how he is a complex character that does not fit so easily into the role of an antagonist, and yet he also cannot be completely considered as a good guy as well.

He also died not long after making his initial appearance, making it easy to forgive fans who may have long forgotten about him.

Because of all those, the developers' sudden decision to include Android 16 in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" stands out as a pretty interesting choice, but it is one that may have been considered carefully.

Recently, the folks over at Shonengamez.com provided translations for some of the game details shared by V-Jump.

Apparently, beings known as "Super Androids" are going to serve as villains in the upcoming fighting game. On top of that, Android 16 is also expected to have a role in the story mode.

There is a good chance that Android 16 will be one of those "Super Androids" and that he may also be doing away with his good-natured personality in order to become a full-fledged antagonist.

It makes sense too if the developers are indeed going down this route, as positioning Android 16 as a new bad guy will inject some originality into the game's storyline, giving fans another reason to get it.

For now, fans will just have to wait to find out more about what the developers have in mind for Android 16.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is expected to be released early next year.