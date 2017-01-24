'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 76 Spoilers: Goku and Kuririn Team-Up for a Mission; Former Enemies Appear

Following the epic battle between father-and-son pair Gohan and Goku in "Dragon Ball Super," the new episode will see Goku and Kuririn teaming up. Spoilers for episode 76 suggest that familiar faces of estranged enemies will appear before the two as they go on a new mission.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/Dragon Ball Super)'Dragon Ball Super' official photo.

Kuririn will be the one to suggest in the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super" that he should train again. Goku will be up for the challenge and they will decide to seek refuge under the Turtle Hermit's wings.

A translated synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 76 reveals that Goku and Kuririn will be ordered to look for a certain medicinal herb. The two are currently training under the expertise of the Turtle Hermit but they also have to do as their Master says.

The Turtle Hermit will ask the duo to look for the "Paradise Grass." They will then enter a forest where they will encounter their former enemies. These include Majin Boo, Piccolo, Freeza, and Vegeta. While Goku is excited to see his estranged foes, Kuririn will be scared.

However, Kuririn will pick himself up from being scared. In "Dragon Ball Super" episode 76, fans will see him fighting back. Kuririn is not the most courageous warrior in the "Dragon Ball" franchise. On the other hand, he has proven many times that he can also fight for the people he cares for.

The synopsis goes on to tease that the enemies Kuririn and Goku will encounter in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 76 are just illusions. It remains to be seen though how the battles will end in the upcoming installment of the hit series.

Other spoilers tease that aside from the mentioned enemies, Cell will also show up in the forest. It appears that the Turtle Hermit sent Goku and Kuririn to the scary forest for a good reason. It could be to further boost their courage in the face of enemies whom they have supposedly defeated in the past.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 76 is expected to air Jan. 29, Sunday, on Fuji TV.