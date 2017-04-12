'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 87–89 Spoilers: Gohan Trains With Piccolo; Goku Recruits Another Familiar Face

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Details about the upcoming "Dragon Ball Super" episodes have found their way online, teasing a comeback of a beloved tandem as well as the continuation of Goku and Android No. 17's showdown.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 87 will be titled "Hunt the Poachers! Goku and No.17 Joint Battle!" Goku and No. 17 will continue their supposed fight that will start this Sunday in episode 86, but will be interrupted by a giant spaceship that shows up.

Speculations have it that person inside the spaceship is none other than the Galactic Patrolman Jaco, who comes to warn them about a new threat in the form of a ruthless criminal.

Episode 88 of "Dragon Ball Super," on the other hand, will see Gohan once again train under the tutelage of Piccolo. The last time these two did this was way back in the Cell series.

Although fans know very well that Gohan is already superior to Piccolo, the Namekian remains a rightful master to him as he still has a lot to teach his pupil.

Fans will see this in full-force come "Gohan and Piccolo, The Master and the Disciples Intense Training to the Limit" as the two finally reunite for some epic training sessions.

Gohan is doing everything he can to make sure that he wins his battles in the tournament in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 88 or it would mean the destruction of his whole universe.

As Gohan does his part in saving their home, Goku does the same. In "Dragon Ball Super" episode 89, he seeks the help of another former master to join the tournament.

Titled "A Mysterious Beauty Appears! Mystery of the Tenshin-Style Dojo?" the episode will see Goku invite Tien to fight. The synopsis for the episode teases that he has opened a dojo.

Speaking of which, this dojo is visited by "a mysterious beauty" by the name Eurin. Whether she is a friend or a foe remains to be seen.

"Dragon Ball Super" will return this Sunday, April 16, with episode 86, "Fists Cross for the First Time! Android No. 17 vs. Son Goku!!"