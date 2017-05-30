'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 93 Spoilers: Second Female Super Saiyan Shows Her Abilities

As the tournament goes on, "Dragon Ball Super" will introduce a new and far more redoubtable female Super Saiyan next week in episode 93, "You're the 10th Warrior! Goku Visits Freeza!!"

(Photo: Toei Animation)A promotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super."

The previous episode of the hit anime introduced the very first female Super Saiyan in Caulifla. The second one by the name Kale will debut in the next episode. This new one is being dubbed Female Broly.

Kale was already seen in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 92, watching Caulifla go Super Saiyan with Cabba helping her out to achieve just that. Kale might not need his help though. With what she can do, she is about to blow them all away.

Fans have already expected the arrival of female Super Saiyans when the Universe Survival Arc was teased. There was a glimpse of one going berserk, easily earning the nickname Female Broly.

This is because when she transformed, she looked like the fearsome Broly in his Legendary Super Saiyan form. Seeing it definitely had many fans hyped up as this is not just a simple female Super Saiyan, but one to watch out for.

It looks like Kale was the one shown in that "Dragon Ball Super" teaser. Fans who have been wanting to see her in action will be in for a treat next week.

In addition, a familiar face in the gallery of rogues that Goku has been dealing with is making a comeback. This time, however, they will fight on the same side.

The official synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 93 reads:

"Goku goes to Hell to recruit Freeza! Unable to awaken Buu, Goku selects his archenemy Freeza as Buu's replacement! How will Freeza respond to Goku's unexpected invitation...?! Universe 6 This Week: Kale's true power unleashed! Counting on Kale's hidden potential, Caulifla trains her to become Super Saiyan! As a result, she uncovers power that terrifies even her Universe 6 comrades!!"

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 93, "You're the 10th Warrior! Goku Visits Freeza!!" airs Sunday, June 4, on Fuji TV.