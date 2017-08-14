'Dragon Ball Super' News: Episode 29 Review and Toyotaro Reveals Sketches of Android 17 and 18

Dragon Ball Super Official Website "Dragon Ball Super" reveals sketches of Android 17 and 18.

As one of the most popular Japanese anime titles in the world, "Dragon Ball Super" has a lot to live up to as it continues the story that was began before Majin Buu was defeated. With him gone, there is a lot for writer Akira Toriyama's universe to tackle, and the recent episode titled "Combat Matches Are A Go!" has just finished setting up for what may be the biggest event in store for the fans of "Dragon Ball Super."

According to a review by Den Of Geek, the problem of "Dragon Ball Super" episode 29 was the fact that the anime has already spent a lot of time in setting up the parameters and rules of the World Martial Arts Tournament. Fortunately for the fans, this might be the end of the long wait as Goku and Vegeta have finally decided on how to choose people who are qualified to participate, which interestingly and hilariously includes an entrance exam courtesy of the latter Super Saiyan. "Combat Matches Are A Go!" was specifically met to set up the upcoming episodes so fans can expect a lot more to happen in "Dragon Ball Super."

In the meantime, reports reveal that aside from making sure that everything is right and good to go for the World Martial Arts Tournament, "Dragon Ball Super" illustrator Toyotaro has been treating the fans with sketches of Android 17 and 18. It was revealed in a recent autograph session that he attended that the brother and sister duo looks to be different from how they are portrayed in "Dragon Ball Z."

Considering that Android 17 and 18 were called to be part of Goku's 10-person team to save Universe 7, the reveal of the sketches is definitely considered a good sign by the fans. The "Universe Saga" arc of "Dragon Ball Super" is heating up, and fans are urged to keep themselves up to date on the fate of Universe 7.