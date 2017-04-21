'Dragon Ball Super' News: Manga Coming to US in May, Blu-ray and DVD in July

Since "Dragon Ball Super" was launched, it has always been one of the most watched anime series on TV. When the "Dragon Ball" franchise debuted the English dub for the anime series, even anime enthusiasts based in the United States were drawn to it. Now that "Dragon Ball Super" is already airing on Toonami, there is no stopping the hype for the series from growing. No wonder, Viz Media and Funimation have collaborated to let fans bring "Dragon Ball Super" home with them.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeries Promotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

Recently, Funimation announced its plan to release "Dragon Ball Super" on DVD and Blu-ray. Not only that, Viz Media also announced plans to release the first volume of the manga starting next month.

On July 25, Funimation will launch the first half of the anime's Blu-ray and DVD release. The Blu-ray release will be available for $33–$44, while the DVD will sell anywhere between $30 and $40.

The product description for the upcoming releases reads, "With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a... radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can't get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?"

Meanwhile, the first "Dragon Ball Super" manga will be published on May 2. The studio has confirmed that it will publish the series both digitally and in print. The first volume will be available for $10 in the United States and will target teen audiences.

Viz Media editor Marlene First said manga and action fans will love the upcoming releases, which will focus on Goku putting aside his idyllic life to face with stronger enemies across the multi-verse. She also teased that the manga will be action-packed and will feature Toyotarou's renowned dynamic art.