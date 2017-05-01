'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Anime Will Lead Into 'Dragon Ball Z' Ending

As the Universe Survival Arc heats up in "Dragon Ball Super," details about the future of the anime were revealed at the Napoli Comicon.

(Photo: Toei Animation)A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Super."

"Dragon Ball Super" manga illustrator Toyotarō answered a few questions at the event about the series particularly where the anime is headed.

"We are preparing the ground to direct Dragon Ball Super into the original Dragon Ball Z ending," Toyotarō revealed as quoted by Saiyan Island.

"Dragon Ball Super" was meant to relay the events that took place between the downfall of Kid Buu and the ending of the "Dragon Ball Z." There is basically a decade's worth of storytelling there.

The question now is whether "Dragon Ball Super" will go past "Dragon Ball Z." So far, it has only been filling the gaps between the shows and provides extra information about the characters and stories fans watched in "DBZ."

"Dragon Ball Super" is peppered with "Dragon Ball Z" references. For starters, Pan and Bulla's births were featured in the former. They were already much older when they were in "Dragon Ball Z." In the ongoing anime, viewers get to see their early formative years and how their parents took care of them.

The latest "Dragon Ball Super" episode also featured a callback to the classic series. In episode 89, Gohan and Piccolo trained just like the good old days.

While a lot has changed, many things remained the same including Gohan's appetite and his tendency to tolerate it no matter what it takes.

When he was training with Piccolo in "Dragon Ball Z," Gohan cut off the end of a dinosaur's tail for food. The latest "Dragon Ball Super" episode brought back that same poor creature.

He is once again put in the same scenario: Gohan hungry but no accessible food. Part of the dino's tail was cut off by him again. When the creature wakes up and gets a déjà vu of the whole thing, he ran off with tears in his eyes.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs every Sunday on Fuji TV.