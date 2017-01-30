'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers Update: Episode 77 Trailer Reveals Buu, Android 18 and More Tournament Participants

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new trailer for the highly anticipated "Universe Survival Arc" for "Dragon Ball Super" has been released, showing more warriors set to take part in the inter-universal tournament.

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot from the "Dragon Ball Super" episode 77 trailer

Universe 7 will, of course, be part of it. Some of the Z-Fighters shown in the clip include Krillin, Android 18, Tenshinhan, Chaozu and even Buu, Master Roshi and Hercules.

Other never-before-seen warriors from various universes including a wolf and human hybrid and another pink warrior were shown in the "Dragon Ball Super" preview.

Fans will remember that in the first preview for the "Universal Survival Arc," a clown god of destruction was featured as well as possibly the first female Super Saiyan in the anime, who is being dubbed as female Broly.

A new opening song will also be used on "Dragon Ball Super" to start the new arc right. The song is "Limit-Break x Survivor" by Kiyoshi Hikawa. Lyrics of it were posted by the ever-reliable "Dragon Ball" tipster Herms98 aka Todd Blankenship.

"Dragon Ball Super" will launch the highly anticipated new arc in episode 77, "Let's Do It, Zen-Oh! The Universe's Greatest Martial Arts Tournament!!"

The synopsis for the "Dragon Ball Super" episode is as follows:

"At Goku's request, the Omni-Kings' "Tournament of Power" martial arts tournament between universes now begins! ...But this also proves to be the beginning of universal destruction. What awaits the victors of this tournament, and the vanquished...?! How will these intense team battles between the elites of each universe turn out...?!"

As revealed in the past, winning is very important in this new "Dragon Ball Super" story arc as failing to trounce the opponent has serious repercussions. The losing parties will get a bird's eye view of the destruction of their very own universe.

With all that said, the stakes are at an all-time high and the pressure is on for these warriors to do their best to save their homes.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs every Sunday on Fuji TV.