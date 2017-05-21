'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 4: Fused Zamasu's Moves, More Content Revealed in New Scan

New details about "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" downloadable content (DLC) Pack 4 has been revealed in a new magazine scan.

(Photo: YouTube/Toei Animation)A screenshot of Fused Zamasu from "Dragon Ball Super."

The expansion for the fighting game will indeed include new story mode episodes from the Future Trunks Saga from the hit anime, "Dragon Ball Super."

Here, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will be challenged by deadly baddies Goku Black and Zamasu, who were central to the story arc of the series.

As revealed in the past, the dreaded Fused Zamasu, the menacing merged version of the abovementioned supervillains, will be added in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" via the DLC Pack 4.

The magazine scan confirmed that one of his super attacks will indeed be Lightning of Absolution, which was leaked by a dataminer not too long ago.

This attack will see the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 character addition discharge destructive purple bolts of lightning at his opponents.

The same dataminer found that Fused Zamasu's second super attack is Blades of Judgement with his ultimate attack referred to as the sun-like energy sphere Holy Wrath, which was confirmed in the scan as well.

The game files also revealed that in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4, Fused Zamasu will have both a red and white aura. The former, as shown in "Dragon Ball Super," shows the baddie in his mutated state. The latter is his base form.

Vegito Blue is also mentioned in the magazine scan as having the long-confirmed Spirit Sword for his super attack when he arrives in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

Finally, the scan also teases the fighting game's arrival to the Nintendo Switch. This version of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will come with added motion controls and Ad-Hoc play up to six players.

Fans do not need to worry about missing out on the franchise as the game will also allow them to experience the story and secret plans of Demigra from the original "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" game.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will arrive this fall 0n the Nintendo Switch. The DLC Pack 4 should be out by next month.