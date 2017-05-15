'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Complete Free DLC Items Finally Released, Game's Nintendo Switch Launch Hinted

Bandai Namco Entertainment has finally released the rest of the free downloadable content (DLC) for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" initially launched alongside the DLC Pack 3 last month.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)A screenshot of Zamasu from the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3

The publisher rolled out several items at a time in the course of three days. The first batch to arrive includes clothes for Kogu, Bujin, Bojack and Bido.

It was followed by more free "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" free DLC items in the form of Magetta's head, Future Trunks' sword, Great Priest's ring, Angol's helmet, gas mask, Kogu's bandana, Bujin's turban and Bojack's bandana. Variations of these items were released on the third day as well.

The free DLC for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" also introduced the Aura Slide, Divine Retribution, Sudden Death Beam, Divine Lasso and the Black Kamehameha.

The second wave of release dropped a suit for Magetta, new attire for the Great Priest and a new set of clothes for Future Trunks inspired from "Dragon Ball Super." To get a good look at the DLC items, fans can head over here.

Players can get a load of the new content while waiting for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4, which will introduce more characters from "Dragon Ball Super."

This expansion will finally bring on board Vegito Blue, who fans saw in action in the Future Trunks Saga as the heroes battled Zamasu.

Speaking of which, Fused Zamasu, the unassailable merged version of Goku Black and Zamasu will also be included in the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4.

The super attacks of the villain in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will reportedly include Blades of Judgement and Lightning of Absolution. His ultimate attack is called Holy Wrath.

Apart from the DLC Pack 4, many also look forward to the arrival of the fighting game to the Nintendo Switch, which will take place in Bandai Namco's current fiscal year, as per Anime News Network.

This means that gamers will be able to play "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" on the new console before March 31 next year. More information should be provided in the coming months.