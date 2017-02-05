'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News, Update: DLC Pack 2 Gameplay Trailers Show Off Champa and Vados in Action

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is getting a new downloadable content (DLC) this month. To tease its arrival, Bandai Namco Entertainment released gameplay trailers for the new characters.

YouTube/Bandai Namco EntertainmentA screenshot of Champa from his "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 2 gameplay trailer

Inspired by the Universe 6 vs. Universe 7 Saga in "Dragon Ball Super," the DLC Pack 2 will officially introduce Vados and Champa to the fold.

These two characters played a crucial role in the story arc so it is only right for them to be the stars of the new "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" expansion.

Champa is the God of Destruction from Universe 6 while Vados serves as his martial arts teacher and attendant. Bandai Namco showed them off in action in a couple of trailers.

The Universe 6 warriors and upcoming "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" additions showcased their fighting style in a battle with Super Saiyan Blue Goku.

Apart from making Champa and Vados playable in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," the DLC Pack 2 will also add the Tournament stage to complete the experience.

Additionally, there will be a brand-new vehicle to travel around Conton City, eight new attacks, three new costumes, one new vehicle and new super souls and emotes.

A release date for the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 2 is yet to be revealed although it is expected to arrive later this month. That being said, Bandai Namco should provide the necessary details in the coming days.

Apart from Vados and Champa, more characters from "Dragon Ball Super" are expected to arrive in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

The Future Trunks Saga, one of the most popular story arcs that the anime has taken on so far, will be the inspiration for the next content to come.

It is believed that the infamous villain from the future, Zamasu, will be introduced in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" along with Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito and the Super Saiyan Rose form of Goku Black.