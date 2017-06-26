'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Nintendo Switch: Characters, Resolution and Frame Rates Detailed

As the release of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" to the Nintendo Switch draws closer, Bandai Namco Entertainment provided details on what to expect in this version of the fighting game.

The game is set to hit the console in Japan on Sept. 7. It is still listed as "fall" for North America and Europe although with all the localization dealt with, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is expected to be released the same day as the Japanese launch.

As detailed by Saiyan Island, gamers who purchase a copy before Oct. 3 will be able to unlock all 87 playable characters in the roster right off the bat. This includes "Dragon Ball Super" villain Goku Black, who was a preorder bonus in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game.

Like players in the other consoles and PC, Nintendo Switch users will have to shell extra in order to get characters introduced in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" through downloadable content (DLC) such as Hit, Zamasu and Vegito.

What sets this version of the game from the PC and console iterations is that it will also include the Time Patrol campaign from the original "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" game along with Demon God Demigra.

Bandai Namco did point out that some elements of the said story mode might be a bit different in the Nintendo Switch version although there were no details provided as to how.

Despite the inclusion of the Time Patrol campaign, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for Nintendo Switch will not include the original Toki Toki City hub.

With regard to the performance of the game in the console, it will run at 1,600 x 900 in television mode and 720p in handheld mode.

Gamers will get to experience "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" one on one battles at 60 frames per second (fps) on the Nintendo Switch while the rest will run at 30fps.