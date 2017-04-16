'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3': Improvements, New Features to Be Implemented for Sequel?

With only two more downloadable content (DLC) packs set to be released for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," many fans and gaming enthusiasts are expecting that the rumored "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" will be announced soon.

Youtube/Bandai Namco A screenshot from the official launch trailer for the video game "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

The first two games of the franchise enjoyed success and popularity for being simple and fun video games that mix action role-playing game elements with a "Dragon Ball Z"-based battle system. However, these games are not without flaws and gamers are looking forward to seeing a number of improvements as well as new features once "Xenoverse 3" arrives.

According to a report by The Bitbag, if Bandai Namco plans on developing "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3," they must improve their visuals. While gameplay is indeed more important than graphics, it would be better if the developers can make the visuals they use for game more cinematic.

Although "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" introduced a new hub as well as several new characters, many gaming fans still feel that the game sequel is more of an expansion rather than an outright sequel. Many feel this way because of the amount of cutscenes the sequel "recycled" from the first "Xenoverse" game.

Hence, if a third "Xenoverse" game would be released as a direct sequel, it should have its own cutscenes from the ground up. Fans are also looking forward to seeing more races, such as Androids and other generic aliens, introduced in the next installment.

Many gamers are also expecting a proper Versus Mode for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" should it be released. The game's developers reportedly need to make more creative scenarios as well to spark and retain the interest of players.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse" and "Xenoverse 2" are currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Super Pack 3, the third of four DLCs for "Xenoverse 2," was been released this month.