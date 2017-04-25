'Dragon Quest XI' News: Developers Reveal More About the Upcoming Game's Progression System, the Skill Panel

Developers have already revealed important details about the characters who will be included in "Dragon Quest XI" and some storyline details have been provided as well. And now, fans can learn more about the new role-playing game's progression system.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' is set to be released for the PS4 and Nintendo 3DS inside Japan on July 29

The new details were shared on the game's official website and Gematsu has translated the relevant bits of information.

First off, in order to strengthen their characters, players will need to access what is known inside the game as the Skill Panel.

Players will need Skill Points to make their way through the Skill Panel, and these can be obtained by simply leveling up, though they may also be provided in other ways.

Once players finally have the required Skill Points, they can then go ahead and check out the different Skill Panel slots.

Some of the skills players can acquire are based on weapons. If players want to specialize in using daggers or even whips, then they may need to fill in certain spots on the Skill Panel to ensure that they can use these weapons well.

Other skills are based on the specific characteristics of the party members. This means that Skill Panels will vary from one character to the next, so players will need to figure out the optimal path of progression for a particular party member.

There are also special "Hero" skills found on these panels that may turn out to be extremely helpful inside "Dragon Quest XI."

How the characters progress will depend on the player's preferences, so they can choose to explore different paths, focus on just one or just make things up as they go along.

Players will be able to experiment with the Skill Panel themselves as soon as this game is officially released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.