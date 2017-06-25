'Dragon Quest XI' News: The Wait For Nintendo-Switch Related Details Continues

Nintendo and role-playing game fans have been waiting for a while now to hear more about what the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" will be like, and it is a wait that will apparently have to keep going.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' on the PS4

There was hope that a recent Nintendo Direct would finally produce those details that fans have been looking for, but alas, that was reportedly not the case.

As Destructoid reported, even though there were expectations that the Switch version may be talked about, developers offered no new bits of information like that, and instead opted to further flesh out the Nintendo 3DS version of the upcoming RPG.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch owners, it is also unclear exactly when developers may start talking about the version of the RPG that will be heading to the hybrid gaming platform.

Back in May, series creator Yuji Horii indicated that "there are grown-up reasons" apparently getting in the way of new Switch-related details being shared.

Producer Yosuke Saito also mentioned that "When the time that we can say something does come, I think we'll have something to say, so if you can please wait," Gematsu reported.

At this point, only the bare minimum is known about the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI."

Developers have confirmed that the game is in development for the platform, but outside of that, other crucial details remain unavailable.

For instance, it is unclear if the Switch version will resemble the PlayStation 4 version or the Nintendo 3DS version since those two have pretty distinct looks. It is also possible the Switch version has a look of its own.

There is also no release window currently known for the Switch version, even though the PS4 and 3DS versions are already set to be released in Japan on July 29.

At this point, it just looks as though Switch owners will have to remain patient as they wait to hear more about what "Dragon Quest XI" will be like on their preferred platform.