'Dream Daddy' News: Game Grump's Latest Game to Release Soon

After playing a lot of games through the years, the Grumps are finally releasing their video game. "Dream Daddy" is the upcoming PC game set to come out this July. What makes the game so unique?

YouTube/Grumpout "Dream Daddy" comes out on Steam on July 13.

What better way to announce its upcoming game "Dream Daddy" than last Father's Day. Game Grumps has recently announced that it is launching a brand-new game via YouTube.

The "dad dating simulator" "Dream Daddy" is developed by Vernon Shaw and Leighton Gray of Game Grumps. In the game, players become a Dad and romance other dads in the neighborhood. According to the game's Steam page, the player's character moves in with their daughter to the town of Maple Bay. There, the player will find that the entire neighborhood is full of available single dads. "Dream Daddy" allow players to date 7 dads that are all voiced by Game Grumps and their colleagues.

"Dream Daddy" boasts of character customization enabling players to create their own "Dadsona" that basically becomes their own character inside the game. It also features multiple endings per character, although they have revealed as much, the Grumps did not provide any any specific number of endings per character.

Aside from the main game, "Dream Daddy" will also have other "Dad themed mini and micro games" through each character path to what kind of games are still unannounced. Lastly, the game will feature a lot of dad puns.

"Dream Daddy" is written by Vernon Shaw amd Leighton Gray. Artwork and pinups are made by Shanen Pae, Anna Pan, J.N. Wiedle, Ellen Allsop, Tyson Hesse, Evan Palmer. Ego Rorigez, and other contributors. The original game score is made by Jesse Cale.

So far, these are the only official news given by Game Grumps. Other character information and gameplay are still very much a "secret."

"Dream Daddy" will be released on July 13 on Steam.