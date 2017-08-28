'Dream Festival! R' Anime Spoilers: New Idol Units Toughen Up Competition in Series' Sophomore Season

Dream Festival! Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Dream Festival! R," the sophomore season of "Dream Festival!"

The idols are all set to keep it real on "Dream Festival! R," the sophomore season of the Japanese musical anime series, "Dream Festival!" The second season of the series officially premieres in the upcoming fall anime season, but advanced digital distribution has already begun.

"Dream Festival" first launched in April 2016 as a multimedia project by several Bandai Namco Group companies from October to December 2016. The 12-episode first season featured the protagonist, Kanade, and his journey towards becoming an idol worthy enough to sing on the Dream Festival stage.

Kanade and his fellow idols worked hard every day in order to achieve perfection in their craft. However, this is just one part of the road they need to take to potentially get a professional debut. The other part depends on the so-called Dream Festival Cards that fans send to their favorite idols. Receiving these cards from their most passionate fans gets them even closer towards their dream of making it big on the idol stage.

The second season will reportedly be introducing two new idol units to compete with DearDream and KUROFUNE for fame and glory. Can Kanade and the others handle the competition?

All the main voice cast from the first season are back to give life to their characters, alongside newcomers the ACE and Sankishi Units. These characters include Asuma, voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki; Eiji, voiced by Junji Majama; Chikage, voiced by Saotome Atsushi Abe; Haruto, voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa; Makoto, voiced by Fumihiko Tachiki; and Ichika, voiced by Hikaru Morikawa.

The first episode, titled "True Idols!!!!!" featured the insert song, "Real Dream!" and revealed that the R in the series' second season title stands for the word "real."

Advanced digital distribution of "Dream Festival! R" is on Wednesdays on various online streaming platforms including Crunchyroll. The series is scheduled to air on television on Friday, Oct. 6, on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.